Invesco Ltd. Has $523,000 Position in Globalstar, Inc. $GSAT

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $1,332,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Globalstar by 59,255.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at $1,279,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar Stock Up 1.8%

Globalstar stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,041.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.