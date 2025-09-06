Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in SiBone $SIBN

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SiBone were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in SiBone during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SiBone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SiBone by 20,352.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in SiBone during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SiBone during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiBone Price Performance

Shares of SiBone stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SiBone has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $702.75 million, a PE ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SiBone ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. SiBone had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 12.83%.The company had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. SiBone has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SiBone will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price target on SiBone and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered SiBone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Insider Transactions at SiBone

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 12,132 shares of SiBone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $193,990.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,354.33. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,461 shares of SiBone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $53,887.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 214,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,908.65. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,590 shares of company stock valued at $765,137. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

SiBone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

