Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Qudian Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QD

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Qudian Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:QD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Qudian were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QD. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 609.9% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 197,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Qudian by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 302,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 67,014 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Qudian to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Qudian Stock Performance

Shares of Qudian stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. Qudian Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 388.27%.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

