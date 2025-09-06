Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Douglas Elliman Inc. $DOUG

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,487 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,994,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 71,928 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 74,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 98,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 979,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 578,044 shares in the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Douglas Elliman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

NYSE DOUG opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $271.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.91 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

