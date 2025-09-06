Invesco Ltd. Makes New $420,000 Investment in Exodus Movement, Inc. $EXOD

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Separately, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Exodus Movement during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Monday, May 12th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Exodus Movement to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Friday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Exodus Movement from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

Exodus Movement Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EXOD opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.19. Exodus Movement, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $117.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09.

About Exodus Movement

Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

