Invesco Ltd. Purchases 7,570 Shares of nLight $LASR

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in nLight were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LASR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in nLight by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in nLight by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in nLight by 6,563.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in nLight by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in nLight by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

LASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on nLight from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 35,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $1,058,679.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,406,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,305,780.20. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 38,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $1,083,054.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 273,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,726,508.22. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,300 shares of company stock worth $9,374,016. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $28.87 on Friday. nLight has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. nLight had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 21.66%.nLight’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. nLight has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that nLight will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

