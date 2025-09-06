Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation $ABUS

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 99.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 69,631 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,330,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 102,241 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.
Arbutus Biopharma Stock Up 4.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $4.20 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $805.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on ABUS. Wall Street Zen lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
Arbutus Biopharma Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.
