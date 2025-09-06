Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. $ALLO

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 123.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 285,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,721 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Patient Square Capital LP purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,561,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after buying an additional 831,146 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,732.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 849,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 803,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,163,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 579,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $706,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of ALLO opened at $1.15 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $255.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.