Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Corporacion America Airports S.A. $CAAP

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,389 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Corporacion America Airports were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Corporacion America Airports in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corporacion America Airports in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in Corporacion America Airports in the first quarter valued at $568,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Corporacion America Airports Stock Performance

Shares of Corporacion America Airports stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. Corporacion America Airports S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $22.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corporacion America Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.15 million. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corporacion America Airports S.A. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.70 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corporacion America Airports from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.03.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

