Invesco Ltd. Sells 11,682 Shares of DocGo Inc. $DCGO

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in DocGo were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DocGo by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 132,943 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DocGo by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in DocGo by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,606,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 320,133 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Stock Up 4.6%

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $1.58 on Friday. DocGo Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). DocGo had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 4.20%.The business had revenue of $80.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.58 million. DocGo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of DocGo from $1.45 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DocGo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.59.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

