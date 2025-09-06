Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,663 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. $SFST

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 9,638.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.5% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $38,684.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,042.60. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $366.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.84. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Southern First Bancshares from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Southern First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

