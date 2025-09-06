Invesco Ltd. Sells 32,308 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics $NKTR

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,308 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $45,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 67,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,054.40. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,959 shares of company stock worth $138,917. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NKTR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $40.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.13) by $0.18. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 631.43% and a negative net margin of 163.17%.The company had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

