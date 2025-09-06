Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,698 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. $PKOH

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Park-Ohio

In other Park-Ohio news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford acquired 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $83,506.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 911,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,261,189.48. This trade represents a 0.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Price Performance

Park-Ohio stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $303.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $400.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.10 million.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

