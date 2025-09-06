Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,720 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. $PKE

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 10.4% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $450,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 33.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Stock Down 1.7%

PKE stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96. The company has a market cap of $379.52 million, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 0.45. Park Aerospace Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $20.72.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.98%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 147.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

