Invesco Ltd. Sells 5,102 Shares of RBB Bancorp $RBB

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $343.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.13.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

