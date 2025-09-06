Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in Blend Labs, Inc. $BLND

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 89.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410,248 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLND. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the first quarter worth $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the first quarter worth $51,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the first quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Blend Labs news, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 696,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,236.26. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 311,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $904,469.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,754,051 shares in the company, valued at $16,686,747.90. The trade was a 5.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,736 shares of company stock worth $1,739,383 in the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blend Labs

Blend Labs Price Performance

BLND opened at $4.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 million. Blend Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Blend Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.