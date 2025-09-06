Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Civeo Corporation $CVEO

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Civeo were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Civeo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 795,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Civeo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 35,648 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Civeo by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 109,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 24,637 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter worth $1,941,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Civeo by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVEO opened at $23.37 on Friday. Civeo Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $293.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $162.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Civeo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Civeo Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

