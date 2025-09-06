Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $24.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Invesco traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 311920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zacks Research raised Invesco to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 391,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

