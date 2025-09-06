Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 540.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,845,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,389,000 after buying an additional 6,620,373 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,214,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after buying an additional 982,262 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,111,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,472,000 after buying an additional 114,112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,211,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,553,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,956,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,545,000 after purchasing an additional 92,221 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $109.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

