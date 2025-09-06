Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 772,502 call options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof31% compared to the average daily volume of 588,954 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $232.33 on Friday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.74 and its 200-day moving average is $208.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

