Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 21,048 put options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately393% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,266 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. HSBC set a $62.00 target price on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.57 on Friday. Copart has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Copart will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 1,063.0% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

