IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP Position Lowered by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 107.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 90.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $103,686.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,577.60. This trade represents a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $139,173.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 42,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,634.42. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $84.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.30. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 52-week low of $48.59 and a 52-week high of $88.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.95.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $250.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

