IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 2.3%

IPG Photonics stock opened at $84.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.30. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.95.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $250.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $103,686.40. Following the sale, the director owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,577.60. The trade was a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $139,173.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 42,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,634.42. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,918.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,429,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,428 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,397,000 after buying an additional 851,869 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 85.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,774,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,830,000 after buying an additional 819,575 shares during the period. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 263.9% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 600,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after buying an additional 435,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 188.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after acquiring an additional 416,186 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

