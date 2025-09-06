iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,400 shares, adecreaseof37.0% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $76.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.42.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.749 per share. This is a boost from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 24,321 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 7,442.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

