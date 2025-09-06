iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB) Stock Price Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.44. 1,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF by 2,913.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (IBIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2025. The fund will terminate in October 2025.

