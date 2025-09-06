iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.84. 373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (TMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Clean Energy Transition Metals index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of a basket of exchange-traded metals futures contracts. The metals selected are those considered essential to clean energy technologies in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.