iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Stock Price Up 27.4% – Time to Buy?

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) shares rose 27.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 121,661,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,941% from the average daily volume of 2,413,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.61.
iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.80) by $3.38. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 172.48% and a negative return on equity of 395.15%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.
iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.
