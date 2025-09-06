iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Stock Price Up 27.4% – Time to Buy?

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) shares rose 27.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 121,661,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,941% from the average daily volume of 2,413,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.61.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.80) by $3.38. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 172.48% and a negative return on equity of 395.15%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iSpecimen stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iSpecimen Inc. ( NASDAQ:ISPC Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 2.27% of iSpecimen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

