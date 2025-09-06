Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Given a C$18.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE – Get Free Report) received a C$18.00 price objective from analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.12% from the company’s previous close.
Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 2.0%
Shares of IE opened at C$12.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 8.83. Ivanhoe Electric has a 1 year low of C$6.45 and a 1 year high of C$17.41.
About Ivanhoe Electric
