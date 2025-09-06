Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Given a C$18.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE – Get Free Report) received a C$18.00 price objective from analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.12% from the company’s previous close.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of IE opened at C$12.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 8.83. Ivanhoe Electric has a 1 year low of C$6.45 and a 1 year high of C$17.41.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ivanhoe Electric Inc is a mineral project exploration and development company with a focus on identifying and developing mineral projects, and ultimately mines, associated with the metals necessary for electrification, in particular, copper, gold, silver, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and the platinum group metals.

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.