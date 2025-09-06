Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IVPAF shares. Citigroup raised Ivanhoe Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th.

IVPAF stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion and a PE ratio of 18.32.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.84 million.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

