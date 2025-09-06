J.Jill’s (JILL) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s FY2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

JILL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $30.00 price target on shares of J.Jill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.Jill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JILL

J.Jill Stock Performance

Shares of JILL opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $153.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.02 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 41.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.Jill will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,966 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 270,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 36,255 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 1st quarter worth about $1,313,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,592,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,996,000 after buying an additional 91,545 shares in the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.Jill

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.