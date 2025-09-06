Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.94.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 3.74%.The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

