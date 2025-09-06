Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Price

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Comerica Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average of $60.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.19. Comerica had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 54.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comerica news, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $140,763.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $631,690.72. This represents a 18.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $269,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,928.88. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,138,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,670,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,110 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,899,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,167,000 after purchasing an additional 663,513 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $32,864,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,365,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

