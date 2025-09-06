Jet2 (LON:JET2) Given New GBX 2,250 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 2,335 to GBX 2,250 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,200 target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,139.75.

Shares of JET2 opened at GBX 1,456 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 702.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,653.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,577.22. Jet2 has a 52-week low of GBX 1,088 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30.

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported GBX 213.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jet2 had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jet2 will post 170.9134615 EPS for the current year.

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

