Jet2 (LON:JET2) Stock Price Down 15.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15.2% during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,150 to GBX 2,059. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jet2 traded as low as GBX 1,207 ($16.30) and last traded at GBX 1,368.18 ($18.48). 3,217,243 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 971,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,613 ($21.79).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Jet2 from GBX 2,335 to GBX 2,250 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,139.75.

Jet2 Stock Up 3.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.70, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,653.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,577.22.

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported GBX 213.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Jet2 had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 26.53%. Equities analysts expect that Jet2 plc will post 170.9134615 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

