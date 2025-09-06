Jet2 (LON:JET2) Stock Price Down 15.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) fell 15.2% during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,150 to GBX 2,059. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jet2 traded as low as GBX 1,207 ($16.30) and last traded at GBX 1,368.18 ($18.48). 3,217,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 971,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,613 ($21.79).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Jet2 from GBX 2,335 to GBX 2,250 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,139.75.

Jet2 Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.70, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,653.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,577.22.

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported GBX 213.10 EPS for the quarter. Jet2 had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 26.53%. Analysts anticipate that Jet2 plc will post 170.9134615 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

