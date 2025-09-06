Jet2 (LON:JET2) Stock Price Down 15.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 15.2% during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,150 to GBX 2,059. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jet2 traded as low as GBX 1,207 ($16.30) and last traded at GBX 1,368.18 ($18.48). Approximately 3,217,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 971,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,613 ($21.79).

JET2 has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Jet2 from GBX 2,335 to GBX 2,250 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,139.75.

Get Jet2 alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Jet2

Jet2 Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,653.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,577.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30.

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported GBX 213.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jet2 had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jet2 plc will post 170.9134615 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jet2

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.