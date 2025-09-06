Jet2 (LON:JET2) Stock Price Down 15.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.2% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,150 to GBX 2,059. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jet2 traded as low as GBX 1,207 ($16.30) and last traded at GBX 1,368.18 ($18.48). Approximately 3,217,243 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 971,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,613 ($21.79).

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,200 price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Jet2 from GBX 2,335 to GBX 2,250 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,139.75.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jet2

Jet2 Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,653.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,577.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.70, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported GBX 213.10 EPS for the quarter. Jet2 had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jet2 plc will post 170.9134615 earnings per share for the current year.

Jet2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.