Jet2 (LON:JET2) Trading Down 11.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) were down 11.7% during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,150 to GBX 2,059. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jet2 traded as low as GBX 1,207 ($16.30) and last traded at GBX 1,424 ($19.23). Approximately 19,611,342 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,737% from the average daily volume of 1,067,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,613 ($21.79).

A number of other analysts have also commented on JET2. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,200 price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jet2 from GBX 2,335 to GBX 2,250 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,139.75.

The company has a market cap of £3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,653.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,577.22.

Jet2 (LON:JET2) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported GBX 213.10 EPS for the quarter. Jet2 had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jet2 plc will post 170.9134615 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jet2

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

