Jet2 (LON:JET2) Trading Down 12.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.2% during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,150 to GBX 2,059. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jet2 traded as low as GBX 1,207 ($16.30) and last traded at GBX 1,416.94 ($19.14). Approximately 19,518,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,729% from the average daily volume of 1,067,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,613 ($21.79).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,200 price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Jet2 from GBX 2,335 to GBX 2,250 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,139.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,653.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,577.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27.

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported GBX 213.10 EPS for the quarter. Jet2 had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 26.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jet2 plc will post 170.9134615 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

