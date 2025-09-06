Jet2 (LON:JET2) Trading Down 15.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,150 to GBX 2,059. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jet2 traded as low as GBX 1,207 ($16.30) and last traded at GBX 1,368.18 ($18.48). Approximately 3,217,243 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 971,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,613 ($21.79).

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,200 price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Jet2 from GBX 2,335 to GBX 2,250 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,139.75.

Jet2 Trading Up 3.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,653.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,577.22.

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported GBX 213.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jet2 had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jet2 plc will post 170.9134615 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

