Jet2 (LON:JET2) Trading Down 15.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) was down 15.2% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,150 to GBX 2,059. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jet2 traded as low as GBX 1,207 ($16.30) and last traded at GBX 1,368.18 ($18.48). Approximately 3,217,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 971,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,613 ($21.79).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JET2. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Jet2 from GBX 2,335 to GBX 2,250 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,139.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,653.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,577.22. The company has a market cap of £3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27.

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported GBX 213.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Jet2 had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jet2 plc will post 170.9134615 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

