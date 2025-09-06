Jet2 (LON:JET2) Trading Down 15.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) fell 15.2% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,150 to GBX 2,059. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jet2 traded as low as GBX 1,207 ($16.30) and last traded at GBX 1,368.18 ($18.48). 3,217,243 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 971,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,613 ($21.79).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JET2. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Jet2 from GBX 2,335 to GBX 2,250 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,200 price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,139.75.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JET2

Jet2 Stock Up 3.2%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,653.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,577.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.70, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported GBX 213.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jet2 had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jet2 plc will post 170.9134615 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jet2

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.