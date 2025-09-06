JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $355.00 target price on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Zscaler from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $274.20 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $318.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,015.56, a PEG ratio of 221.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total value of $1,123,208.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,813 shares in the company, valued at $14,358,483.36. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.89, for a total value of $36,106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,550,210 shares in the company, valued at $767,332,686.90. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,305 shares of company stock worth $43,199,936. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

