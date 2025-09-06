John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $36.10 and last traded at $36.45, with a volume of 137232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.

The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.900-4.350 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.355 dividend. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is 92.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

John Wiley & Sons declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised John Wiley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 519.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

Featured Articles

