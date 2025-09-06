JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOG. KeyCorp set a $265.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.56.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $235.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.65 and a 200 day moving average of $176.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $236.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,200. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,710 shares of company stock worth $49,208,380. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 58.7% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

