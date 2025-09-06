JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target to $225.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.71% from the company’s previous close.

FERG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $238.61 on Thursday. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $243.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.65.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,381,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

