Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. $INFU

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in InfuSystem by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in InfuSystem by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in InfuSystem by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in InfuSystem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in InfuSystem by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Shuda sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,621.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,980. This represents a 5.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of INFU stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $207.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.36 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

