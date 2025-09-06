Jump Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. $FULC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 209.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 11.3%

Shares of FULC stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

