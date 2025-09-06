Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TeleTech Holdings, Inc. $TTEC

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in TeleTech were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in TeleTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in TeleTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TeleTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in TeleTech by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TeleTech by 27.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TeleTech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TeleTech in a report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of TeleTech to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TeleTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

TeleTech Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $3.78 on Friday. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $183.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

TeleTech Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TeleTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeleTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.