Jump Financial LLC Invests $37,000 in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. $RRGB

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 394,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 208,862 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 270.2% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 620,402 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,148,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 79,181 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 489.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 47,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Down 0.8%

RRGB opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.45. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $283.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.17 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In related news, Director Anthony S. Ackil bought 14,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $74,997.30. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 103,802 shares in the company, valued at $522,124.06. This represents a 16.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Ross Martin bought 34,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $217,942.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,667,906 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,128.74. The trade was a 2.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 67,910 shares of company stock valued at $405,615. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

